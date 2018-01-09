Police arrest Abu Sayyaf bomber in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Philippine authorities arrested a suspected Abu Sayyaf Group bomber inside his rented room at a pension house in the southern port city of Zamboanga where security forces seized an improvised explosive device, officials said on Tuesday.

Benjar Engeng, alias Ben Akmad, according to the officials, checked in at the Serenity Pension House in Putik village where he assembled the improvised explosive.

Engeng is a native of Basilan but temporarily residing at Maharlika Village in Taguig City in Metro Manila.

Policemen and soldiers also seized ammonium nitrate and other components used in the manufacture of homemade bombs, including an electronic timer and cellular phones.

“Recovered from the room was a completely assembled improvised explosive device,” Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, the regional police spokesman, said.

Engeng is being interrogated to determine whether he is a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group or other rebel groups planning an attack on Zamboanga City.

It was unclear how Engeng managed to sneak into and assemble the improvised explosive in the hotel.

Galvez said bomb experts detonated the bomb in the area.

Abu Sayyaf terrorists previously bombed civilian targets in the largely Catholic city of Zamboanga.