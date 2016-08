A MAN alleged to be an informant of the police was shot dead by an unknown assailant Sunday in Santa Cruz, Manila. The body of Rommel Baba was found in front of a convenient store along Tayuman Street. He bore a gunshot in the head. Senior Police Officer 1 Roderick Kabigting of the Manila Police District said witnesses saw the assailant fleeing in a pedicab.

JED VILLARAMA