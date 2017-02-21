Police bare new suspects in Jee killing

THE anti-kidnapping group of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will include two more persons in the list of principal suspects in the kidnap-slaying of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo, a ranking police official said on Monday.

Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao, commander of the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) however refused to identify the new suspects. He also did not say if they were members of the PNP or the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The suspects will be identified in the preliminary investigation to be conducted next week, he said.

“Almost all of the masterminds are experts in hiding their involvement in the crime. Anyway, some principal players have identified and linked them to the case, they’re really connected,” Dumlao told reporters at the sidelines of the anniversary celebration of the AKG held in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Dumlao also revealed that investigators had found out that another Korean served as the link between the kidnappers and Jee’s wife.

“Actually there was a go-between. A Korean who advised the victim’s wife to go with the ransom and who also asked P600,000 to supposedly to facilitate the investigation. So this individual became a person of interest in our investigation and through deep probing we saw his link to the group,” Dumlao said, referring to the group of SPO3 Ricky Santa Isabel, one of the principal suspects in the crime.

The police have yet to file a case against the Korean because he has yet to be investigated.

Also, investigators have yet to get a statement from the widow of Joo regarding the matter.

Jee was abducted from his home in Angeles City, Pampanga on October 18, 2016 under the guise of a legitimate Oplan Tokhang. He was strangled to death by one of his abductors inside Camp Crame, the national headquarters of the PNP.

The Justice department has confirmed that he was strangled to death and his remains were cremated.

Dumlao said the PNP is conducting an “audit” of missing persons particularly South Koreans and Chinese because they may have also been victimized by the kidnap-for-ransom group.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who was guest of honor and speaker at the AKG’s 5th anniversary celebration on Monday, expressed dismay on what he described as the flourishing of organized crime groups.

“It is dismaying to think that there seems to be a burgeoning of organized crime groups on kidnapping. What is infuriating is that police officers are the members of these groups, if not the masterminds,” said Lacson, who was once the chief of the PNP.