Police bust 3 robbery gang members in Northern Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: An organized robbery hold-up gang operating in Northern Mindanao was believed busted with the arrest of three members who had pulled a P5- million robbery in Bukidnon.

Supt. Alfredo Ortiz, Jr., head of the Malaybalay City Police Station, identified the suspects as Rolly Gornes, 31, of Santiago, Agusan del Norte; Oliver Saunay, 29, also of Santiago; and Daniel Buyan, 51, of Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

One of the suspects, identified as Michael Sososco, escaped during the arrest and is now the subject of police manhunt, Ortiz said.

He added tat the suspects held up Medardo Sajonia, 62, field manager of ACDI Multi-purposed Cooperative in Malaybalay City, and carted away P5 million in cash.

The suspects then fled on a motorcycle, which they later abandoned in a secluded place in the outskirts of Malaybalay City early on Tuesday morning.

Pursuing lawmen were tipped off that another vehicle fetched the suspects and sped toward Cagayan de Oro City.

Ortiz said that the lawmen issued a flash report, which prompted the police in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon, to put up road blocks.

But the suspects again abandoned the vehicle, leaving the pursuers to employ an elite tracking team.

The tracking team followed the suspects through the paper trails they left behind including identification cards and the bag where the money was supposedly kept.

Ortiz said the suspects were later cornered by combined police and military forces in the hinterlands of Sumilao.

Recovered from the suspects were bundles of P1,000 and P500 bills amounting to more than P3 million, two hand grenades, backpacks, cellular phones, identification cards and passports.

“The unrecovered amount of money might have been carted away by the fourth suspect who managed to escape,” Ortiz said.

Investigation disclosed that the suspects were also responsible for various robberies in various places in Northern Mindanao.

Prior to the Bukidnon heist, the suspects were also identified as the primary suspects in the robbery and killing of a son of a contractor in Cagayan de Oro City on April 5.

The suspects are now in the custody of Malaybalay police undergoing tactical and background investigation while multiple charges for robbery, murder and illegal possession of explosives will be filed against them.