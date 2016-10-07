Police camp hosts rehab center for drug suspects

ILOILO CITY: Drug dependents from six villages surrounding Camp Martin Delgado of the Police Regional Office here are undergoing free drug rehabilitation and treatment under Sobering Our Barangay and Empowering Recovery (SOBER) Intervention Team, a community-based rehabilitation treatment program by the Recovery Program Foundation Inc. based in Cagayan de Oro City. Chief Supt. Jose Gentiles said the more than 300 drug surrenderers are from the villages of Concepcion, Rizal Ibarra, Zamora, Duran, Santo Rosario and Dela Rama for some 60 drug dependents in every barangay (village).