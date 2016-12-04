Police casualties in drug war rise

THE number of police officers killed or injured in the government’s so-called war against illegal drugs continues to rise since the campaign started on July 1, Philippine National Police (PNP) figures released on Saturday showed.

The National Anti-Illegal Drugs Monitoring Center of the PNP said the number of police casualties in the campaign have reached 61 as of 6:00 am on Saturday. The figure was based on reports submitted by PNP regional offices.

Out of the 61 police casualties, 17 were killed and 47 others were injured or wounded in a total of 37,626 anti-drug operations conducted by the PNP since July 1.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines recorded 11 casualties, with three killed and the eight others injured.

In its November 21 report, the PNP reported 53 casualties, with 16 police personnel killed and 37 others injured.

As of 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, 2,028 drug personalities have been killed and 38,999 others have been arrested since July 1, the PNP said.

A total of 447,305 houses of “drug personalities” were visited by the police nationwide under “Oplan Tokhang” or “knock and plead.”

In Oplan Tokhang, police personnel visit homes of drug suspects to convince them to reform and support the government’s campaign against drugs.

The visits have resulted in the surrender of a total of 834,487 “drug personalities,” 771,956 of which were suspected drug users. The rest, 62,531, were suspected pushers.