Police caught without guns in surprise inspection

In a surprise inspection and accounting of policemen at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Friday morning, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa caught some policemen without guns.

De la Rosa reminded policemen they should carry their firearms at all times, even if they are off-duty, so that they can respond immediately when a crime occurs. Some of the policemen said they will retire soon while some said their gun license has not been issued.

“You are a policeman 24/7, every minute of the day, whether you like it or not. If ever there is an emergency, how are you going to respond if you don’t have a gun with you? If you are off-duty and wearing civilian clothes, hide it properly, that is called concealed carry,” he said.

Last February, Police Officer 2 Mel Bautista was off-duty when he chased a running snatcher in Tondo, Manila. For his effort, De la Rosa awarded him with the Medal of Merit on March 5.

As he visited the Araneta Center Bus Terminal later in day, De la Rosa said that there is no such thing as Holy Week break for all policemen in the country as they should be securing the safety of Filipinos during this time.

“No policeman is allowed to have a vacation. They can reflect on their spiritual lives and repent for their sins while they are on duty.”

”There is only one way for erring policemen to repent for their sins — get crucified in Pampanga this Holy Week.” De la Rosa said.

He added that policemen who are still engaged in extortion, corruption, grave abuse, and drugs despite multiple warnings must rethink their ways.

A week earlier, the Manila Police District (MPD) reported 101 policemen not on duty without permission when they had a roll call.

De la Rosa also said the same thing last week to four policemen who allegedly raped a single mother in Meycauayan, Bulacan.

In spite of his statement, De la Rosa said that he can still forgive erring cops as long as they are willing to change their ways.

“If Jesus Christ can forgive the sinful, of course I also can forgive people,” he said.

Just this week, the Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) arrested policemen in Cebu City and Batangas for alleged extortion.

The QCPD arrested two policemen—one active and one retired—in a buy bust on March 18.

Two policemen were also relieved of their post in MPD this week for taking a vacation without notifying the authorities.

PNP spokesman John Bulalacao previously reported that 398 policemen have been relieved from July 1, 2016 to Feb. 28.

QCPD Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said that they recorded 9,652 crimes from July 2016 to February 2018.