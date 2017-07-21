Police chief, 5 cops killed in NPA attack in Negros Oriental

Suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) have ambushed the city councilor of Guihulngan, Negros Oriental, on Friday morning killing the city’s police chief and five other policemen.

Police Senior Inspector Armilyn Vargas, Regional Office-18 (PRO-18) spokesperson, confirmed that Police Superintendent Arnel Arpon was killed in action, along with Senior Police Officer 2 (SPO2) Mecasio Tabilon, SPO1 Jeseal Ancheta, Police Officer 2 (PO2) Alfredo Dunque, and PO2 Alvin Paul Bulandres.

Vargas said Guihulngan councilor Edison Dela Rita called the city’s police at around 9:45 a.m., saying he was ambushed by around 15 armed men along Barangay Magsaysay.

Arpon immediately organized a team of police and responded to Dela Rita’s call for help.

However, as the police team reached Sitio Mandi-e in the barangay, Arpon and his team came under heavy fire, instantly killing the police chief and the five police officers.

Vargas also confirmed three of Arpon’s cops were wounded in the gunbattle identifying them as SPO4 Jerome Delara, PO2 Jorie Maribao, and PO3 Jordan Balderas.

Colonel Eliezer Losañes, commander of the Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade, meanwhile stated in an interview with Aksyon Radyo-Bacolod that Dela Rita was under the hit list of the NPA.