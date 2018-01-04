Police commander in ‘mistaken identity’ shooting surrenders

THE commander of the police team that was involved in a “mistaken identity” shooting in Mandaluyong City has surrendered to authorities after going into hiding following the incident.

Senior Insp. Maria Cristina Vasquez, who led policemen from Community Precint 1, surfaced at the Eastern Police District (EPD) early Thursday, EPD Director Rey Biay said.

Vasquez was placed under the administrative custody of the Mandaluyong Police District where members of her team and two village watchmen who were also involved in the shooting were being detained.

All are facing double homicide charges following the deaths of Jonalyn Ambaan and Jomar Hayawon in a misencounter on December 30 when authorities thought they were chasing a suspect from a separate shooting incident on the same day and who was allegedly on board the vehicle the two victims were riding.

After peppering the vehicle with bullets, the policemen and village watchmen discovered that there was no suspect, only Ambaan and Hayawon who died and two others who were wounded.

Gilberto Gulpo, the village watchman also involved in the misencounter, is still at large. ROY NARRA