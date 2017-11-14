Police file charges vs leftist leaders

The Manila Police District (MPD) has filed criminal charges against Bayan Muna leader Teodoro Casiño, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan leader Renato Reyes Jr. and another person before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office for violating the Public Assembly Act; breach of peace; assault upon an agent of a person in authority; and disobedience and resistance.

The other respondent was identified as Neil Legazpi, 47, of Maaralin Street, Barangay Central, Quezon City.

Legazpi was arrested and was under the custody of the Manila Police.

The other complainants were the Regional Public Safety Battalion and the Northern Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Casiño and the two others were accused of disturbing the peace during a protest rally on November 12 (Sunday) at about 3 p.m. along United Nations Avenue when the militants led by the three allegedly attacked anti-riot police.

Legazpi was arrested while he was driving a blue Nissan Urvan (NQN 437) carrying placards and protest paraphernalia.

He allegedly bumped the anti-riot police line, injuring several pole officers.

When told that the police have prepared charges against them, Casiño and Reyes said they were not yet informed of the cases.

Unlike the other day, Tuesday’s rallies were peaceful and as of press time, there were no reported clashes between the militant groups and the police, according to MPD spokesman Supt. Erwin Margarejo.