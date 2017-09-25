Police file murder, perjury raps vs Solano

THE Manila Police District (MPD) filed criminal charges against one of the suspects in the death of a hazing victim before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday.

John Paul Solano is facing murder, obstruction of justice, perjury, and violation of the Anti-Hazing Law over the death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd, a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas.

At the inquest proceedings, a handcuffed Solano appeared with his lawyer. He was wearing a yellow shirt for detainees.

The parents of Castillo, Horacio 2nd and Carmina, also appeared at the DOJ but refused to comment.

Solano surrendered last Friday to Sen. Panfilo Lacson who then turned him over to the MPD.



In a short interview last Friday, Solano denied being part of the initiation rites by the Aegis Juris and that being a medical technologist, he was called upon to administer CPR to Castillo whom he described at that time as “half dead.”

It was Solano who brought Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital last Sept. 17 but was declared dead on arrival.

Solano allegedly tried to mislead the investigation by claiming that he found the body in Tondo, Manila contrary to eyewitness accounts and a CCTV footage of the area.

Another suspect, Ralph Trangia whom, Solano said, helped him bring Castillo to the hospital, fled the country and was reported be in the US. ASHLEY JOSE



