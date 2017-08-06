Police forms task force to probe Marasigan killing

The Eastern Police District (EPD) of the Philippine National Police’s National Capital Regional Police Office on Saturday announced that it has formed a task force to investigate the killings of former BusinessWorld editor Michael Marasigan and his brother, Christopher Marasigan, by motorcycle-riding gunmen in San Juan City on Thursday night.

EPD Director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said the task force would be headed by Senior Supt. Florendo Quibuyen, EPD’s deputy director for operations.

“We formed a task force so that we could have a focused investigation. It is better that there is one investigation team focused on the probe which would have no other tasks except for conducting the said probe,” Sapitula said in Filipino at the sidelines of a medical-dental mission in Pasig City organized by the National Press Club and other groups.

“I told the chief of police of San Juan City that all available investigators should be tapped to probe the killings,” he added.

Police are looking at two angles with regards to the motive in the killing of Marasigan, who was a consultant at the Department of Finance, the police official said.

Palace Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security mandated to investigated killings of media personalities, told The Manila Times Marasigan had asked for security prior to the ambush.

“But he was killed even before the government could act on his request,” he said.

The victims were ambushed at the corner of Barcelona and V. Cruz Streets in Barangay Sta. Lucia, San Juan City at about 6:10 pm on Thursday.

Marasigan died on the spot because of multiple gunshot wounds, while his brother, who had three gunshot wounds on his belly, was rushed to the San Juan Medical Center where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the two were on board a gray Mazda CX5 sport utility vehicle with plate number WOU-583 on V. Cruz Street when two men on a motorcycle suddenly appeared beside the vehicle and opened fire.

Thirty-four empty shells from .45 and 9mm guns were spotted at the crime scene.

There were no security cameras in the area where a housing project was being constructed.