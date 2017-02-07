Police hunt colleague FOR Cotabato killing

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Cotabato City police launched a massive manhunt operation against a fellow police officer for allegedly killing a woman his wife owed money. Chief Insp. Lorenzo Henares, chief of Police Station 1, identified the suspect as Police 0fficer 2 Villafuerte Enero assigned with Philippine National Police Kapatagan in Lanao del Sur, suspected for killing Gina Millan of Barangay Kaus, South Upi,

Maguindanao. Henares said before Millan died in the hospital last Saturday, she was able to execute an affidavit identifying her assailant as Enero whose wife owed her about P1 million through her money lending business. Investigation showed Millan was inside an RTW department store along Don Rufino Alonzo Avenue in Cotabato City at past 12 noon on Saturday when she met Enero by accident. A heated argument ensued with Enero allegedly pulling his gun and fired on Millan’s stomach.