Police hunt down robbers who took church donations

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: North Cotabato police launched a massive manhunt against a a robbery gang that burglarized a grocery store and carted away about P.4-million, including funds for the repair of a Catholic shrine in Tulunan town. Chief Insp. Michael Alupre, Tulunan chief of police, said the hot pursuit was launched after Evelyn Carumba, reported that unknown robbers entered her grocery store by destroying the ceiling. The suspects reportedly took P42,000 cash donations from parishioners for the repair of a Church shrine in Barangay Lampagang which was entrusted to her for safekeeping. Also taken were an Apple ipod worth P21,000 and P365,000 cash in the cash register.