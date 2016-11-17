Police incentive, 14th month pay out Nov 18

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said the Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) of P5,000 for each member of the police force will be released next month.

The PNP made an earlier announcement that the PEI of its personnel will be given along with their 14th month pay on November 18, 2016.

Director Archie Francisco Gamboa, the head of the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership, said in a statement that the P5,000 PEI will be credited to the individual ATM payroll account of active-duty police personnel not earlier than December.

Gamboa added that this is in line with Executive Order (EO) 201 Series of 2016, which provides a modified salary schedule for civilian government personnel and authorizes the grant of additional benefits for both civilian and military and uniformed personnel.

Section 6 of EO 201 provides, “Beginning FY [Fiscal Year] 2016, the Productivity Enhancement Incentive shall be given not earlier than December 15 of every year to all qualified government employees at P5,000 each for the purpose of improving the government employees’ productivity.”

Gamboa said the release of the 14th month pay equivalent to one month basic salary, and the mandated P5,000 cash gift will be on Friday, November 18, 2016 thru individual ATM payroll account.