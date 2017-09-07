Police Internal Affairs search for answers to teen slays, cab driver in ‘robbery’

THE Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service (PNP-IAS) has started investigating the deaths of a former student of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City and his friend and the taxi driver who accused one of them of robbing him in Caloocan, PNP-IAS Inspector General Alfegar Triambulo said.

“The IAS investigation is still ongoing. However,the investigators would really look into that,” Triambulo said in a text message to The Manila Times when asked about the status of the cases of Carl Angelo Arnaiz, 19, and Reynaldo De Guzman, 14.

Triambulo said part of the investigation, which began on Monday, was how the bodies of Arnaiz and de Guzman were found in Caloocan City and Nueva Ecija when they were last seen alive in Rizal.

The National Internal Affairs Service (NIAS) is also investigating taxi driver Tomas Bagcal who filed two conflicting affidavits on how Arnaiz “robbed” him.

“We were assigned to conduct a profiling on taxi driver Tomas Bagcal if he is really a legitimate driver of a taxi,” Acting Chief Michael Bayotas of the IAS Intelligence and Investigation Division said.

As of posting time, Bagcal could not be found.

Meanwhile, the IAS in Nueva Ecija was assigned to solely investigate the death of de Guzman, who was last seen with Arnaiz in Rizal, and whose body was found with 30 stab wounds in Gapan City.

Police claimed that Arnaiz was killed in Caloocan City after he allegedly engaged arresting officers in a “shootout” while the circumstances surrounding de Guzman’s disappearance and death have yet to be determined.

Arnaiz were the second and third teens to die allegedly in the hands of police.

They happened following the killing of senior high school student Kian de los Santos, 17, during an anti-drug raid in Caloocan City. A witness and CCTV footage indicated that de los Santos was unarmed when he was shot dead, contrary to police claims of self-defense when he pulled out a gun on them.