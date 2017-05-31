Police Invites 3 for questioning on Quiapo blast

The Manila Police District (MPD) on Tuesday invited for questioning Halid Macatanong, Aamir Shahzad Khan, and Joanne Palmiano on the twin Quiapo blasts last May 6 which killed two and wounded four. The three were checked in at the Hoodging house near the blast site. MPD Director Joel Coronel said they might have information which may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. However, Coronel clarified that the three are in no way directly connected with the blasts and were only invited for data gathering. They were released on Wednesday. Last May 6, twin blasts rocked the Quiapo district. Police believe the bomb was intended for Shiite Muslim cleric Nasser Abinal, who also works as tax officer of the Bureau of Internal Revenue. The bomb was contained in a package a GrabExpress delivery man handed over to Abinal’s office caretaker. It went off killing them both.