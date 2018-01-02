Police jail ‘threat’ helped in lowering firecracker incidents–PNP chief

A POLICE “threat” to jail offenders may have been one of the reasons why the number of firecracker incidents decreased in the New Year celebrations to usher in 2018, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald de la Rosa.

In a press conference on Tuesday, de la Rosa said he “motivated” and “encouraged” police regional directors all over the country to go “all out” against the use of firecrackers, especially those who obtained them illegally.

“What they did was they went around aboard their patrol cars equipped with sound system,” de la Rosa told reporters in Camp Crame.

“Umikot sila nang umikot sa mga palengke at mga matataong lugar at nag-announce na: ‘Sige kayo, kung gusto niyo mag-New Year doon sa police station, magpaputok kayo ng labintador doon sa mga hindi designated na firecracker display zone o kaya magpaputok kayo ng baril para doon kayo mag-New Year sa police station,’” he said.

(The police made rounds in markets and crowded places, announcing: “Go on, if you want to spend New Year’s in a police station, light up firecrackers in places, which are not designated as firecracker display zones or fire your guns so that you can spend the New Year in jail.)

This was why, de la Rosa claimed, the information drive of the PNP’s campaign against the use of illegal firecrackers was “effective.”

“It’s like a threat to the public that if they will violate the rules, they will get jailed,” he said.

Aside from the “effectiveness” of the information drive launched by the PNP, de la Rosa also noted that the Executive Order No. 28 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in early 2017 helped the campaign of the police.

“This year’s firecracker casualties is 68 percent lower compared to last year. But comparing this year’s number to that of the average number of casualties in the last five years, we have recorded a 77 percent decrease,” he said. DEMPSEY REYES