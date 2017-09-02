Police in Kian’s slay fail to air side in PNP probe

All policemen involved in the Caloocan City police operation that led to the death of senior high school student Kian de los Santos failed to file counter-affidavits explaining their side before the deadline set by investigators in administrative cases filed against them.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Internal Affairs Service (IAS) ordered the policemen linked to the operation to file their counter-affidavits by Wednesday.

“They didn’t submit,” IAS Inspector General Attorney Alfegar Triambulo said on Friday.

Triambulo said a summary hearing would be conducted after all the counter-affidavits of the 17 police officers involved in the police operation were collected and studied.

Triambulo said Caloocan City Police Chief Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna and Police Station Commander Chief Insp. Amor Cerillo would be charged for “serious neglect of duty”.

“Bersaluna was the superior. As chief of police, when an operation results in failure, the supervisor and the superior are included in the blame.” Triambulo said.

“The serious neglect of duty is ‘command responsibility.’ Because someone died. That’s why the ‘lapses’ in that operation were very serious.” Triambulo added.

The policemen involved in the Caloocan police raid were Bersaluna, Cerillo, Police Officer 4 Arnel Oares, Police Officers 1 Jeremias Pereda and Jerwin Cruz, and 13 others who were not involved in de los Santos’ killing but with the Caloocan raid as a whole.

De los Santos was killed in a police operation in Barangay 160 in Caloocan on August 16. Authorities claimed he pulled out a gun and shot at them. However, witnesses and CCTV footage indicated otherwise.

Friends, neighbors and family of de los Santos also belied the claims of the Caloocan police that he was a “drug runner” in their village.

In a Senate hearing last week, Sen. Emmanuel Pacquiao found out from the Caloocan police that the intelligence report that tagged Kian as a “drug runner” was based on information from social media.