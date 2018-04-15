Police kill drug-crazed killer of 5

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police shot dead a man believed to be high on drugs who hacked to death five people, mostly children, in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte.

Officials said Asgal Ontong, 34, was shot after he attacked policemen who were trying to arrest him for the brutal killing of a family in the village of Pulanglupa over the weekend.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, spokesman for the regional police, said Ontong hacked his victims with a bolo.

“During the follow-up operation, the responding Sirawai municipal policemen shot Ontong after he attacked policemen. The suspect, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he attacked the five victims, died on the spot,” she said.

Police are investigating what triggered the attack.