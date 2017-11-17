Police kill gunman in failed ambush

LEGAZPI CITY: Police killed a fleeing gunman and wounded his companion after a failed ambush on the chairman of the controversial Albay Small Town Lottery operation and his female companion in front of a mall here.

City police chief, Supt. Nilo Berdin, identified the fatality as Marlon Magsino, 39, of Malvar, Batangas. His wounded companion was identified as Michael Malveda of Lipa City, Batangas. Both were believed to be guns-for-hire.

The gunmen, riding a motorcycle and armed with a caliber .45 pistol, were fleeing from the crime scene when they passed by two policemen ensuing a firefight killing one of the suspects on the spot.

The police report said the gunmen, posted near the parked tinted van at the back of Ayala Mall fired shots at their target Alex German Alemania, 43, who was about to board his vehicle with Annie Marie Lagman, 24, of Tabaco City. Alemania was hit in the stomach while Lagman sustained bullet wounds in her thigh and wrist. Both survived the ambush.

Alemania is the chairman of the controversial Lucky V Prime Corp. which operates Albay STL that is said to be rocked by internal dispute. The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in July threatened to stop the Lucky V Prime STL operation for miserably failing to comply with its remittance obligations since it started operation last May.

The provincial board in July voted to stop Lucky V operation following the proliferation of STL bookies and jueteng operation in the province.

The firm’s collection for June was placed at P18,000 only against its projected P2.5-million collection daily. The Sanguniang Panlalawigan members claimed they felt insulted by the STL operator’s claim blaming the poor collection on bookies and jueteng operation which they suspected to be the handiwork of some financiers of the operator.

The PCSO Albay operation came in a bid to kill the well-entrenched 10-year online gaming operation of Meredien Vista Gaming Corp. which was granted permit to operate in Albay since 2008. Manuel T. Ugalde