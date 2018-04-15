Police kill man in murder spree in Zamboanga town

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police shot dead a man, believed to be high on drugs and who murdered five people, mostly children, in Sirawai town in the southern Philippine province of Zamboanga del Norte, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said Asgal Ontong was killed after he attacked policemen who were trying to arrest him for the brutal killing of a family in the village of Pulang Lupa over the weekend.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, a spokeswoman for the regional police, said Ontong hacked his victims with a bolo.

“During the follow-up operation, the responding Sirawai municipal policemen shot the alleged suspect after he attacked the police. The 34- year old suspect, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he attacked the five victims, died on the spot,” she said.

Police are investigating the murders and as to what could have triggered the attack. AL JACINTO