Police kill notorious Abu Sayyaf Group ally

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police killed an allegedly notorious suspect with a string of murder and frustrated-murder cases to his name during a clash in Naga town of Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, regional police spokesman, said Moner Jikiri Timbol, 44, a member of Abdusalan band of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) had been blamed for a spate of ransom kidnappings and banditry in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The fighting broke out in Barangay Mamagon between elements of the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Public Safety Company and at least seven armed men after civilians tipped off police on the presence of gunmen in the area.

Timbol was also wanted for murder cases in the province.

Chief Supt. Billy Beltran, regional police commander, said police forces were hunting down at least six other gunmen who escaped during the running gunbattle.