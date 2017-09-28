Police launch manhunt for Zamboanga cop killer

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police launched a manhunt for the killers of a policeman in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines.

The unidentified suspects shot dead SPO4 Abdurahman Estino, 46, and wounded his cousin, SPO2 Abdulmunir Estino, 40, and a security guard Leo Calago. The two assailants fled on a motorcycle after Tuesday’s shooting inside a motorcycle store along Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue.

Police said Estino was assigned in Zamboanga del Norte’s Siocon town, but had previously worked in Zamboanga City. He was in the store to buy a motorcycle when the gunmen arrived and one of them attacked him with a .45-caliber pistol.

The motive of the attack is still unknown, but police said it was investigating the incident. The slain policeman was a native of Sulu, one of 5 provinces under the restive Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. AL JACINTO