Police, militants clash in anti-Trump protest

Although there were scuffles between the police and some 350 militants during a rally on Friday near the United States Embassy on Roxas Boulevard in Manila, the protest action ended peacefully, according to Manila Police District spokesman Supt. Erwin Margarejo.

Margarejo said the 800 police officers were enough to prevent the protesters from crossing Roxas Boulevard as they were told to occupy only an area just before Mabini Street and United Nations Avenue.

Twelve various groups joined forces to slam the visit of President Donald Trump to Manila in connection with the Association of Southeast Nations (Asean) Summit next week.

One of the groups was Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), which decried the “gunboat diplomacy” of Trump.

Bayan spokesman Teddy Casiño condemned the American leader’s show of force especially a three aircraft carrier naval drill to coincide with the visit.

The US 7th Fleet will hold a four-day exercise to start on November 11, a day before Trump’s arrival.

The naval drill will involve the USS Ronald Reagan, USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt and their strike groups.

It will be held in the Sea of Japan just next to the Korean Peninsula.

Trump had issued strong words against the supposed aggression being displayed by North Korea, a position being shared by the Philippines and the rest of Asean members.

Margarejo said other groups that joined Bayan were Kabataan, Kilusang Mayo Uno, Kadamay, Lumad, Karapatan, Selda, League of Filipino Students, Sinag, Kilusang Mambubukid ng Pilipinas, Gabriela Women’s Party and Amihan.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said there is no potential inclusive growth in globalization, free market and liberalized trade.

Asean is a 10-member regional bloc but they will be joined in Manila by allies the United States, Canada, and Australia.