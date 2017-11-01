Police, military operatives seize guns in Sultan Kudarat

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have confiscated assorted firearms from residents of two villages in Sultan Kudarat whom they believe are sympathizers of communist rebels.

Advertisements

Chief Insp. Aldrin Gonzales, chief of Police Regional Office 12 (PRO-12) information office, said elements of Sultan Kudarat police office, Columbio PNP and the Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion carried out “Oplan Galugad” in Barangays Sinapulan and Sucob in Columbio on Tuesday morning to confiscate loose firearms and conduct a community anti-terrorism awareness (CATA) campaign.

Gonzales added that officials led by Columbio Mayor Amirh Musali and officials of the two barangay (villages) and residents alerted police authorities to end indiscriminate firing and shooting incidents in their localities in support of President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-criminality program.

He said the raiding team confiscated five homemade shotguns, a cal. 38 revolver and ammunition during the operation in Barangay Sinapulan while two other 12gauge shotguns and bullets were recovered in Barangay Sucob.

Some of the guns were voluntarily surrendered by the residents, Gonzales added.

Gonzales said residents have been complaining about the presence of communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels belonging to Guerrilla Front 72 Far South Mindanao Region.

The rebels had formed “Hunit Militia” (Humil) in the two villages.

Humil is the equivalent of the military’s Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu).

Columbio is one of the towns in Sultan Kudarat where the NPA rebels are very active.