Police nab 2 armed men in Pasay

Two armed men and former inmates, allegedly about to stage a robbery-holdup were arrested by Pasay police after a brief chase on Friday night. Supt. Deanry Francisco, head of Pasay Police Investigation and Detective Management office, identified the suspects as Benny Fortes and Jan Patrick Sayso, both 22 years old and residents of Pasay City. A concerned citizen called the attention of the police saying that Fortes and Sayso were seen in the area with deadly weapons. Upon seeing the responding policemen the suspects ran that resulted in a brief chase. Police recovered a .38 caliber revolver with one live bullet and a bladed weapon from the suspects. Records showed that the two were formerly jailed for robbery and illegal possession of deadly weapon.