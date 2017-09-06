Police nab rebel who was Duterte campaigner and CAFGU member

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police arrested a wanted member of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), who turned out to be a campaigner of President Rodrigo Duterte and a member of the military’s Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) Active Auxiliary in Basilan. Boy Benoh Hamja, alias Jimmy Boy Hamja, was captured in Tipo-Tipo town after police commandos raided his hideout in the remote village of Bohe Baka on late Tuesday afternoon. Hamja is facing a string of criminal charges and included in the regional police’s list of most wanted men facing charges of robbery-in-band, extortion, gunrunning and illegal drug trade in Tawi-Tawi and Basilan. Police also recovered from Hamja different identification cards that showed him being a member of the MNLF, CAFGU Active Auxiliary and Duterte Campaign Team 2017. Both the military and the MNLF did not release any statement on Hamja’s arrest neither has Duterte’s elections campaign team.