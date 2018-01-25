Police: No ‘Tokhang’ ops at night, weekends

There will be no Tokhang operations during weekends and nightime once the operations are reimplemented, according to supplemental guidelines and policies of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The seven-page guidelines state that the Tokhangers or a group of policemen assigned to conduct such operations, which are a combination of knocking at doors and ferreting out of drug suspects in a certain area must only do their duty from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays.

The policemen are also mandated to wear their PNP uniform during the operations and must be led by commissioned officer.

According to PNP spokesman Dionardo Carlos, this schedule aims to show the public the transparency of the operations and deter the policemen from violating human rights.

“Let’s take advantage of the daylight. Pag sa gabi, may gagawing kalokohan [Hanky panky happens at night], they do it at nightime,” he said in a news briefing in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Carlos added that the schedule will also break the misconception of the term Tokhang, a Visayan term derived from Toktok-Hangyo meaning to “knock and plead.”

“Para mabura yung impression na pag tinokhang ka, papatayin ka [To erase the impression that if you are subjected to Tokhang, you are to be killed]. From the start, Tokhang meant to save and value the lives of those who are into drugs by extending the help of the government,” he explained.

The PNP spokesman on said Tokhangers who are caught conducting operations beyond 5 p.m. will face administrative cases.

Carlos said the use of body cameras during Tokhang is just “highly encouraged” for now since they are yet to purchase the equipment.

Once bought, every Tokhanger will be required to wear a body camera, he added.

Other instructions indicated in the supplemental guidelines include adherence to rule of law and respect for human rights; assurance that operations are intelligence-driven, with suspected drug suspects listed personally by the Director of Intelligence; voluntary mugshot-taking and fingerprinting; and immediate case build-up against suspects who refuse to cooperate during an operation.

The guidelines say house visitation; information, education and communication materials; and conduct of townhall meetings are not part of Tokhang but police community relations.

Carlos said the guidelines were issued to avoid different interpretations of the operations.

The PNP will conduct orientations on the guidelines on Friday nationwide.

Carlos said they hope to go “full blast” with the Tokhang operations on Monday next week.

Interior Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año said they will monitor the PNP’s adherence to the guidelines.

“I am demanding accountability from our police officers. With the salary increase [given them recently], they should shape up or ship out,” he added in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte removed the PNP from the anti-drug operations in November 2017 after the controversial deaths of two teenagers in Caloocan City.

He then tapped the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to lead the war on drugs.

The PNP was brought back to the campaign in December 2017 to help PDEA in the operations.