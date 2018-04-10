Police officer, 4 kidnappers killed in clash in Laguna

SAN PABLO CITY: Four still unidentified kidnappers and a police officer were killed after an encounter in this city on Tuesday, an official said.

Supt Chitadel Gaoiran, PRO CALABARZON spokesman, said the encounter happened when combined elements of the Quezon Provincial Intelligence Bureau, Anti-Kidnapping Group, Candelaria Police and San Pablo CIty Police conducted follow-up operations on the kidnapping of Ronaldo Arguelles in Candelaria.

During the pay-off, the operatives chanced upon the vehicle of the suspects, prompting them to approach it but was fired upon.

A gunbattle ensued between the operatives and the suspects along Maharlika Highway, Barangay San Nicolas.

Four personnel from Candelaria Police and one bystander sustained gunshot wounds while four fully armed suspects wearing camouflage uniforms were killed while the fifth suspect was rushed to the hospital.

The suspects have yet to be identified while the name of the police officer was withheld prior to notification of next of kin.

Arguelles was abducted at 6:15 p.m. on Monday at Cristina Village, Barangay Mangilag Sur in Candelaria

by the suspects.

The victim was inside his house when the suspects arrived armed with long and short firearms, ordered him to drop on the floor and then took his valuables.

The suspects with the victim drove away aboard a Honda Civic, bearing plate no.WBN 505 owned by the victim. ROSELLE R. AQUINO