Police officer caught inside casino arrested

A POLICE officer was arrested after he was caught gambling inside a casino on Tuesday night, a spokesman for the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday.

Citing a report from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Chief Supt. John Bulalacao said Supt. Adrian Antonio was arrested at about 10:55 p.m. at the Dreams Resort and Casino where he was seen through a CCTV monitor in the act of playing Baccarat.

Antonio, an administration officer of the Directorate for Operations in Camp Crame, had an altercation with another player that led to the revelation of his identity

In a press briefing, Bulalacao said that he would be dismissed from the service if found guilty.

“The Chief PNP made a pronouncement that any member of the PNP caught gambling inside the casino will be criminally and administratively charged,” he said.

Antonio will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 6713 or The code of conduct and ethical standards for public officials and employers, Presidential Decree (PD) 1067B as amended by PD 1869, and PD memo circular 06-2016, which prohibits all government officials and employers, including policemen, from entering and playing casinos. ROY NARRA