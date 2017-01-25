Police officer charged for rape

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Calamba City Chief of Police Supt Albert Tapulao ordered the filing of charges against Insp. Aaron Cabillan, assigned at the Regional Public Safety Batallion based in Police Regional Office 4A who was arrested over a rape complaint by a 24-year old factory worker in Calamba City. The victim was waiting for a ride near a mall in Barangay Canlubang last Tuesday when Cabillan, onboard a car, alighted and at gunpoint ordered her inside the car. The suspect brought the victim to a parking lot behind a mall where she was allegedly raped. A police mobile patrol passed by and checked on the parked car, prompting the victim to shout for help.