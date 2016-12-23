Police officer dies, 6 hurt in Koronadal accident

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao: A police officer died, while six others including two minors, were injured after the sports utility vehicle they were riding turned turtle along the national highway in Barangay Saravia in Koronadal City on Thursday afternoon. Supt. Barney Condes, Koronadal City police director, said the black Mitsubishi Montero (temporary license plate number 1201-08848) driven by Police Officer 2 Jeffrey Nocete Delarmente, swerved to the right shoulder of the road then turtle. The injured onboard the vehicle were aged 5, 8, 17 and 22 years old, all surnamed Pendatun of Salipada K. Pendatun town in Maguindanao. A witness who helped the injured victims get out of the Montero said it appeared the driver fell asleep while driving. Traffic investigators said the victims were headed to Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat from Gumasa Beach resort in Sarangani Province when the accident happened.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL