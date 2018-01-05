Police officer in Mandaluyong shooting incident surrenders

The policewoman who disappeared after the shooting incident in Mandaluyong City on Dec. 28, 2017 surrendered on Thursday.

Senior Inspector Maria Cristina Vasquez, the commander of the Police Community Precinct 1, showed up at the Eastern Police District Thursday morning, Eastern Police District Director Rey Biay said.

Vasquez was placed under the administrative custody of the Mandaluyong Police District.

She refused to be interviewed.

The other nine police officers and two village watchmen involved in the incident were charged with double homicide and are currently detained at the Mandaluyong Police District.

Two persons were killed in the incident – Jonalyn Amba-an and Jomar Hayawon.

Two others — Ambaan’s partner Eliseo and their companion Danilo Santiago – were also injured and were listed in critical condition at the Mandaluyong City Medical Center.

Amba-an, who was shot in Barangay Addition Hills in what police said could be a case of mistaken identity, was being rushed to the hospital when the van carrying her was fired at by policemen, who thought that the occupants were involved in the shooting. Hayawon was killed in the incident.

Gilberto Gulpo, one of the village watchmen, remains at large.

The two victims died of multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body, according to the autopsy report of the Eastern Police District. A paraffin test showed the two were shot at close range.

The police continue to investigate the incident.