Police Officer, PAL killed in Cabanatuan

A police officer and his companion were killed by unidentified gunmen who attacked them late Sunday night in a sub-urban village in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. Belated reports identified the victim as Police Officer 1 Luis Cordova, while his companion’s identity is still being verified. Cordova was detailed at the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Public Safety Company. Cordova and his companion were attacked while traveling onboard a motorcycle in Purok Perigola, Barangay Valdefuente. Investigators recovered Cordova’s service pistol, a caliber 22 revolver and two small plastic sachets containing an unknown substance from his companion.