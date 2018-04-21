Police officer shot dead in Iligan

ILIGAN CITY: Only a day after two persons were shot in Barangay del Carmen, a police officer was also shot dead by two identified gunmen while jogging in the same village on Thursday. Senior Insp. Felix Rabago, Police Station 1 commander, said Senior Police Officer 4 Junas Balbutin who was scheduled to retire in June 2018 died from two gun shot wounds. Rabago said Balbutin has no known enemy. A day before Balbutin’s shooting, two men riding an SUV (MAE 383) were flagged down by two unidentified men and were shot at close range. The victims – Richie Luna, 33, of Barangay Tubod and Najeeb Alonto Mapandi, 34. Rabago said they are looking at two possible angles – illegal drug trade and “rido” (family feud) since one of the victims is a Maranao.