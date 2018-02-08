Police precinct commanders relieved

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Oscar Albayalde ordered the relief of three precinct commanders who were caught either drinking or sleeping while on duty.

The three precinct commanders were Senior Inspector Mark Oyad, chief of Muntinlupa PCP-4; Senior Inspector Ferdinand Duren, chief of Pasay PCP-8, and Senior Inspector John Glenn Siguran, chief of Pasay PCP-7.

Albayalde conducted a surprise inspection in Pasay, Muntinlupa, and Makati police community precincts.

“Yung una nakita natin na naka-half uniform ‘yung tao natin, nag-iinuman sa loob ng PCP dahil daw may birthday sa isa nilang tauhan,” Albayalde said in a radio interview.

He said precinct commanders should not slack off since their salaries have been increased.

“Dati nirarason natin na maliit ang ating sweldo, ngayon dinoble na ng ating presidente kaya nararapat na ibigay natin sa ating mga kababayan ang tunay na pagseserbisyo (We used to complain that our salaries are too low. The President had doubled out pay so we should give the public real service),” Albayalde said.

He said the administrative cases will be filed against the three police commanders.

Albayalde earlier said 180 policemen have been dismissed for various offenses since President Rodrigo Duterte took office.