Police probe 3 sorority members present in Castillo hazing

POLICE are investigating reports that there were three members from the Regina Juris sorority who were present when their fraternity “brothers” were conducting initiation rites on a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) that resulted in his death, an official said on Friday.

In a phone patch interview on radio dzMM’s “Pasada 630”, Chief Supt. Joel Coronel did not identify the suspects as his office was in the process of validating their identities.

The Regina Legis et Juris Sorority or the “Queen of Laws and Justice,” is the sorority sister group of the Aegis Juris fraternity.

It was founded by 18 female UST law students on February 25, 1983. The sorority is also among the student councils of the UST Faculty of Civil Law.

In a hearing by the Senate Committee on Public Order, a representative from the Regina Juris denied that any of its members were present when their counterparts from the Aegis Juris performed hazing on Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd on September 16.

Castillo was rushed to the Chinese General Hospital the following day by some members of the fraternity after Castillo failed to respond to CPR performed by John Paul Solano, a medical technologist who, in a Senate executive session, identified the fratmen present during the initiation rites. He did not say, however, whether there were members from the sorority.

Coronel also said that the Aegis Juris Facebook chat group of law students and practicing lawyers that police uncovered during its investigation would form part of the evidence that would be presented before the Department of Justice (DOJ) at the continuation of the preliminary investigation on October 27.

Coronel said that his office requested an authentication of the chat group from Facebook Philippines and was hoping that it would be released on Monday.

Coronel said police would also add the testimony of Solano before the Senate executive session.