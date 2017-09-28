Police probe crime scene in hazing death

MANILA police opened on Thursday the Aegis Juris library, where a freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) was believed to have undergone the fraternity’s initiation rites that resulted in his death.

Officially known as the Aegis Juris Law Resource Center, the building is a few meters away from the university along Espana, Manila.

Live television footage showed policemen, with half their faces covered, going inside the library to inspect the “crime scene” for more leads that could help them ferret out the truth regarding the death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd on September 17.

Several fraternity members brought Castillo, 22, to the Chinese General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, according to the testimony of John Paul Solano, a medical technologist, who claimed to have administered CPR on the victim.

It was Solano who was seen on a CCTV footage bringing Castillo into the hospital from a red pick-up truck that was later traced to one Antonio Trangia, father of another suspect, Ralph Trangia.

The young Trangia fled to the US on Sept. 18, escaping an Immigration bulletin order against him and 18 other frat members that also included Solano.