Police probe deaths of Vietnamese fishermen off Pangasinan waters

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating the deaths of two Vietnamese fishermen in an alleged encounter with the Philippine Navy over the weekend, a spokesman said on Monday.

“Based on the report from Pangasinan, the deaths of the Vietnamese fishermen are under investigation,” said Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a press briefing.

Carlos said that Le Van Liem and Le Van Reo died from “gunshot wounds” during the clash off Bolinao in Pangasinan.

“They were killed by gunshot wounds. That’s part of the investigation,” Carlos said.

Carlos said the police was investigating if there was probable cause that the Vietnamese violated Philippine laws when it fished on the country’s territorial waters.

“If there were violations committed, criminal complaints would be filed against them,” Carlos said. RJ CARBONELL