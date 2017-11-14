Police, protesters clash; more than 20 injured

More than 20 members of militant groups were injured when they clashed with policemen near the US embassy in Manila on Monday.

One man was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Thousands of rallyists converged in Padre Faura St. near Roxas Blvd. and in Buendia Avenue to protest the visit of US President Donald Trump, one of several world leaders who attended the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

At 8 a.m., police used water canons to break the rally on Padre Faura St.

Police Supt. Ronald Hipolito, head secretary of Joint Task Group Peace and Order, said the protesters turned violent when they were blocked from getting near the Philippine International Convention Center.

“We allowed them to rally. But they resorted to violent means,” Hipolito said. “The protesters tried to take away the shields and batons of the police.”

Metro Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said protesters who turned violent will be charged.

with JAIME R. PILAPIL