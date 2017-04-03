Police in QC shooting surrenders

A member of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) involved in a shooting incident last week surrendered herself to authorities over the weekend.

QCPD Director, Chief Supt.Guillermo Eleazar, reported that Police Officer (PO) 1 Wealyn Ojastro, responsible for the shooting of a male civilian on March 27 in Brgy. Sauyo, Novaliches, surrendered to Station 4 Commander, Supt. April Mark Young, and voluntarily surrendered her service firearm, and is now under custody at the station.

On March 28, Eleazar ordered a manhunt for PO1 Ojastro, assigned as beat patroller of the Novaliches Police Station (Station 4), who allegedly shot and wounded Mark Kevin Tumbaga, the husband of Glaiza Tumbaga, a car sales agent with whom she allegedly had an affair.

PO1 Ojastro was immediately transferred to the Station’s Administrative Holding Section when she stopped reporting for work after the incident.

QCPD has filed cases of frustrated murder, and physical injury for allegedly kicking the victim’s wife, against Ojastro with the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. The QCPD will evaluate her case to determine her possible administrative liabilities.

“We act swiftly on police abuses reported to us. We never tolerate abusive policemen or women who ruin our public image and the public’s respect for honest and hardworking cops. It is fortunate that she surrendered and did not wait to be cornered and fight it out with arresting officers. We assure the public that such acts do not speak of the whole organization. Hence, we encourage the public to file charges against abusive cops of whatever rank, even the rude and arrogant ones, so they can be weeded out of the service,” Eleazar said.