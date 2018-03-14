Police question dismissal of raps vs 3 ‘drug lords’, threaten to use subpoena powers

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) questioned the decision of the Department of Justice (DoJ) in dismissing the charges it filed against three drug lords and warned that it would not hesitate to use its subpoena powers if the DoJ would completely drop the cases.

“I believe I have a point. I have a case to go with. We continue an aggressively push through because I believe we have a case,” said CIDG Director Roel Obusan in a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Obusan said the CIDG has filed a motion for reconsideration before the DoJ on the dismissal of the drug charges against Kerwin Espinosa, Peter Lim, and Peter Co.

Obusan defended its decision to use the testimony of Marcelo Adorco, the bodyguard of Espinosa who confessed about his boss’ links to the drug trade after the DoJ described it as “weak” because of the differences in the years that he allegedly met Lim and Espinosa in his statement and that of the other witnesses.

While agreeing that Adorco’s statement was inaccurate, Obusan said it remained credible and that the inconsistencies were a product of memory lapses.

“In judging what happened a long time ago, you should consider his memory. You would not exactly remember what happened at those times,” he said.

Moreover, Obusan said that the CIDG did not submit the affidavit of Espinosa confessing about his drug links to the DoJ because he retracted his statement.

The CIDG filed a letter to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd about the retraction.

Obusan said the CIDG would not hesitate to use its subpoena power in the name of “justice.”

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 10973 granting the Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, CIDG Director, and CIDG Deputy Director for administration the authority to issue subpoenas.

PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa swore on Monday morning that he would not issue a subpoena as long as the CIDG was functional.

The DoJ panel dismissed the case against the alleged drug lords on Dec. 20, 2017 but the decision was released to media on Monday afternoon.

Aguirre ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the prosecutors who recommended to free the three.

He created a different set of prosecution panelists for the case after the PNP filed for a motion of reconsideration.

The accused are facing charges of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 for their alleged involvement in the drug trade in the Visayan region. WITH A REPORT FROM MIGGY DUMLAO