Police raid in Birmingham following London attack

LONDON: British police arrested a number of people in a raid on a property in Birmingham just hours after the deadly attacks in London, news reports said Thursday.

The raid was linked to the assailant in Wednesday’s attacks, in which four people were killed and 40 wounded, the Press Association news agency and Sky News reported.

Police refused to confirm a link between the raid in the central English city and the attack in the capital, which they have attributed to “Islamist-related terrorism”.

The attack unfolded on Wednesday across Westminster Bridge in the shadow of Big Ben, a towering landmark that draws tourists by the millions and stands over Britain’s Houses of Parliament—the very image of London.

The attacker’s car struck pedestrians on the bridge before crashing into the railings surrounding the heavily guarded Houses of Parliament, sowing first shock then panic in the seat of British power.

The assailant then ran through the gates brandishing a knife and stabbed a 48-year-old policeman to death before being shot dead by another officer. AFP

AFP/CC