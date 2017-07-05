Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) raided a house early Wednesday morning where hundreds of fake license and special plates were found.

Chief Supt.Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director, who immediately proceeded to the area, said the house at No. 9 Dove Street in Sitio Veterans, Barangay Silangan was owned by Jay and Kristine Nemenzo.

Eleazar said that his men from the Special Operations Group (SOG) were doing an inventory of the fake license plates that had “Federalism” and “DU30” printed on them and which were allegedly being sold at prices ranging from P2,000 to 15,000.

Aluminum sheets, fake stickers and model plates, along with the machine used in designing plates, were also found inside the house that fronted as Kriziel’s Embossed Design Services.

Eleazar said the Nemenzos face charges of violation of Presidential Decree (PD 1730) or Syndicating printing, manufacture, distribution, possession or use of official bureau of Land Transportation Office (LTO) forms, documents, plates and stickers and economic sabotage under Article 11 Section 31 of RA 4165 (Illegal use of License Plates, etc.) JING VILLAMENTE