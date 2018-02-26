Police raid Quezon City jail after riot; improvised weapons seized

AUTHORITIES conducted another raid at the Quezon City jail on Monday, a day after a riot left a policeman and nine inmates injured.

Dubbed “Oplan Greyhound,” officials from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) recovered nails from some prisoners who used them as improvised spears or “indian pana” in Sunday’s melee.

In a briefing with reporters, Supt. Ermilito Moral, jail warden, said that the riot erupted among members of Sigue-Sigue Commando, Batang City Jail, Sputnik Gang and Bahala Na Gang at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“Posibleng madaling nagkainitan itong mga miyembro dahil sa masikip na selda pati na rin ‘yung kondisyon nila sa loob ng pasilidad,” Moral told The Manila Times.



(It’s possible that the crowded jail and conditions of the facilities could have led to the riot.)

Initial investigation showed that Rodrigo Vinluan, an inmate and Commando member, was assisting a visitor out of jail when an unidentified member of Batang City Jail stabbed him with a nail.

Other Commando members, along with Sputnik and Bahala Na Gang, retaliated by throwing stones towards the City Jail Gang.

Supt. Christian dela Cruz of Police Station 10, along with officials from the QCPD Special Weapons and Tactics Team, contained the riot after 15 minutes.

“Nagbabatuhan na sila ng mga bandang alas-4:00 na. Naging intense yung batuhan at na-trap pa yung mga dalaw kasi visiting hours pa noon,” he said.

(The riot erupted at about 4 p.m. The fighting became intense and even some of the guests were trapped because it was visitng hours.)

Eight other injured inmates were identified as Erwin Maliwat, Michael Enciso, and Alexander Baura of Bahala na Gang; and Commando members Joel Solano, Jojo Responte, Allan Aquino, July Dublon and Roberto Romero. They were rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center after the incident.

PO1 Miguel Onante, who was inside Station 10 during the commotion, was slightly injured after a stone ricocheted towards him after hitting a glass window.

Moral said that more “Oplan Greyhound” would be conducted to clear out illegal contraband, which may affect behavior of the detainees inside their cells.

He also reprimanded gang leaders and asked them to coordinate with authorities to maintain discipline in the area.

In its recent data, the Quezon City Jail currently houses 3,254 detainees, way, way more than its capacity of only 700 to 800. GLEE JALEA