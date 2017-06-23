Two kilos of “shabu” or P10 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride were recovered in the house of a former mayor of Marawi City by members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducting house to house clearing operations, an official said on Friday.

Chief Inspector William Santos, chief of the drug enforcement group in Mindanao, said Omar Ali Solitario has been identified as the “financier” of the Maute Group that attacked Marawi last May 23 and which has been fighting government troops since then.

Asked how it was determined that the seized substance was “shabu”, Santos said the PNP crime lab helped them identify the substance.

Santos said the local terrorists could be using the drug to give them resistance against sleep and fatigue.

Asked how he knew, Santos said found in the area were tooters, area lighters and other paraphernalia used in making the banned substance.

The latest discovery boosts claims that some members of the Maute group took “shabu” so that they could be stronger in the battles against the Muslim extremists.