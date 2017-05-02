POLICE RECOVER P2-M SHABU, FAIL TO ARREST DRUG DEALER

Parañaque City (Metro Manila) police early on Tuesday morning recovered P2 million worth of shabu, but failed to arrest its dealer in Batangas City. Senior Supt. Jemar Mondequillo said his men headed by Supt. Johnny Orme found the shabu inside two bags placed in the Toyota Altis (XTU 479) of a certain RJ, a suspected drug dealer in Paranaque City who was the subject of the buy-bust. The operatives failed to arrest RJ who drove his car fast when he sensed that his buyer was a policeman. The shabu was recovered in a follow-up operation. \

NELSON S. BADILLA