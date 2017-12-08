Police recover remains of 3 believed executed by Maute

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Philippine National Police in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PNP-ARMM) has recovered the remains of three men in a coastal town of Lanao del Sur and who are believed to have been abducted and executed by remnants of the Maute terrorist group

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, police regional director of PNP-ARMM based in Camp Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao,on Friday said the remains were recovered at10 a.m. on Thursday at the border of

Piagapo and Dado Balindong towns in Lanao del Sur.

Mijares said identities of the victims and the perpetrators remained unknown at this writing.

The remains were brought to a funeral parlor in Iligan City.

Mijares, quoting a report from the Lanao del Sur police office, said residents alerted the police about cadavers buried in a shallow grave.

They said several unidentified men arrived in the village the night before and they heard several gunshots.

The residents told the PNP in Lanao del Sur that the gunmen appeared to be Maute terrorist members since they wore black uniforms and brandished a black IS (Islamic State) flag.

Mijares said the information is still being validated.