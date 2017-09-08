Police rule out drugs in Baguio teen’s death

BAGUIO CITY: The local police here ruled out illegal drugs in the death of a 17-year-old Grade 12 scholar of the University of Baguio whose body was found in a creek on Thursday.

Vaughn Carl Dicang has been reported missing since September 1, Baguio City’s Charter Day, and his body with a head injury, was found along the Baguio circumferential road in Bakakeng Sur.

City police director, Senior Supt. Ramir Saculles, said Dicang’s personal belongings were found intact and police investigators found his tablet floating in the creek.

“It could have been either a fall or might have been accidental or voluntary,” Saculles said, adding, “or someone threw him into the creek.”

An autopsy report found no stab wound or gunshot in the victim’s body but showed that a head injury may have caused his death.

Investigators are now sifting through the contents of Dicang’s tablet for information which could provide some leads to his death.

The victims is a younger brother of the youngest barangay (village) chairman in the city, Van Oliver Dicang of Lower Quirino Hill.

The elder Dicang earlier suspected robbery and immediately ruled out drugs or gang war in his brother’s death.

The family also held a canao as thanksgiving for the recovery of the young Dicang’s body and asked supporters and other families to just offer prayers for the repose of his soul.

His mysterious death gathered condemnation here, prompting authorities to be on their toes to bring justice to the victim, posing huge questions on the peace and order situation in the city.